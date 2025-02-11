Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) vs. Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Head to Head Analysis

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Paysafe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe -1.38% 12.92% 2.25% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Paysafe has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paysafe and Akso Health Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe $1.60 billion 0.87 -$20.25 million ($0.38) -59.99 Akso Health Group $2.41 million 77.39 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Akso Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paysafe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paysafe and Akso Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 2 2 0 0 1.50 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Paysafe currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.46%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Summary

Paysafe beats Akso Health Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets. The Merchant Solutions segment offers PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, point of sale systems, and merchant financing solutions, as well as comprehensive support services under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands. The Digital Wallets segment offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill, NETELLER, paysafecard, and Paysafecash brands; and pay-by-bank solutions under the Rapid Transfer brand. It also provides eCash solutions under the paysafecard and Paysafecash brands; paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases; Safetypay, a platform that enables eCommerce transactions; and PagoEfectivo, an alternative payment platform. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

