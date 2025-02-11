PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) versus DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Critical Comparison

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DXI Capital and PEDEVCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 PEDEVCO 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

PEDEVCO has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 103.63%. Given PEDEVCO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PEDEVCO is more favorable than DXI Capital.

This table compares DXI Capital and PEDEVCO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital N/A N/A -$140,000.00 ($0.01) -0.02 PEDEVCO $35.72 million 2.00 $260,000.00 $0.02 39.90

PEDEVCO has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A N/A -770.61% PEDEVCO 6.57% 1.58% 1.39%

Summary

PEDEVCO beats DXI Capital on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

