Pegasystems (PEGA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $470.83 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,840. The trade was a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,226.40. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,003 shares of company stock worth $1,346,086. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

