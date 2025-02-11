Pegasystems (PEGA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $470.83 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pegasystems Stock Performance
Pegasystems stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.
Pegasystems Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PEGA
Pegasystems Company Profile
Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pegasystems
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.