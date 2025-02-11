Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTON. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,011.88. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 186,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,413,381.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,468.86. This represents a 45.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,724 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $52,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.