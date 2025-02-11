Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $95.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,043,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,197,000 after acquiring an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after purchasing an additional 401,235 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,174,000 after purchasing an additional 724,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.