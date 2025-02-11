Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $946.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

