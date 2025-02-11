Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Phibro Animal Health traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 92,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 154,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

