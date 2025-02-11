Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $39.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

PECO opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 408.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 615,076 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 492,160 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 200,819 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 578.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 118,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

