PHINIA (PHIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect PHINIA to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $805.72 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHIN opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

PHIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

