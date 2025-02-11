Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 38,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 24,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

