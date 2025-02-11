Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,736 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,078,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 152,118.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after buying an additional 258,601 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $22,173,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,882,000 after acquiring an additional 155,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNW opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.