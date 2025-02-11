Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $510.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDXX stock opened at $464.91 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.32.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after acquiring an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 369,471 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,104,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

