Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plains GP

Plains GP Trading Up 1.5 %

Plains GP stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains GP has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 8,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.