Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

PLRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $38.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 60.6 %

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

PLRX stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $186.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $178,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,449.60. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 900,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 160,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

