PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 872.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

