Praxis Precision Medicines’ (PRAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRAX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $424,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $459,031.14. This represents a 48.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 8,239 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $660,767.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,140.20. The trade was a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after buying an additional 117,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

