Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

