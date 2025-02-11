Procore Technologies (PCOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 7,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $557,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,188 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,455.68. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,181.02. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,656 shares of company stock worth $8,776,297. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.