Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 09th

Exxon Mobil, Air Products and Chemicals, Linde, NuScale Power, and Cummins are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production, development, or utilization of hydrogen as an alternative energy source. Investors may purchase these stocks in the hope of profiting from the growth and commercialization of hydrogen technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of APD traded down $17.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $341.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.05. 1,668,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,889. Linde has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.60.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 20,227,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,810. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.12. 907,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,607. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.13. Cummins has a 1-year low of $247.53 and a 1-year high of $387.90.

