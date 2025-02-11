Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 09th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that are directly involved in developing, manufacturing, or providing products and services related to quantum computing technology. These stocks are associated with businesses that are at the forefront of advancing quantum computing capabilities and could potentially benefit from the growing interest and investments in this cutting-edge field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $12.85. 96,428,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,707,248. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.26.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $40.55. 15,839,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,816,476. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 59,064,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,239,728. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE BAH traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.92. 1,977,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,057. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $121.02 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 17,766,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,462,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

