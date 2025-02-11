Q1 Earnings Estimate for Exponent Issued By William Blair

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exponent in a report issued on Friday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Exponent’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Exponent Stock Down 0.0 %

EXPO stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55. Exponent has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $688,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,840,797.92. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Exponent by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

