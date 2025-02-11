Q1 Earnings Forecast for BCB Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for BCB Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 9.46%.

BCBP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $179.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 105.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BCB Bancorp

In other BCB Bancorp news, COO Ryan Blake sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,321.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,067.72. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

