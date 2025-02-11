Q1 Earnings Forecast for CCEC Issued By B. Riley

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report issued on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 46.85%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Price Performance

CCEC stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Capital Clean Energy Carriers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEC. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

