Q1 Earnings Forecast for Safehold Issued By Wedbush

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Safehold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safehold’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Safehold

Safehold Price Performance

SAFE stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 37.37, a quick ratio of 37.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 35.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Safehold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 108.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.