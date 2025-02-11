Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:KEC Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$17.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. Kiwetinohk Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.61 and a twelve month high of C$17.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$755.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.29.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.