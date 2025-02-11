Q1 Earnings Forecast for Zymeworks Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

NYSE ZYME opened at $14.19 on Monday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $977.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 480.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 84.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 64.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zymeworks

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $316,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,935.72. The trade was a 58.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $168,846.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,704,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,623,854.68. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 603,539 shares of company stock worth $8,384,708 and have sold 89,601 shares worth $1,336,847. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.