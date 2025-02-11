Q1 EPS Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Raised by Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.48 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. The company has a market capitalization of $179.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

