Q1 EPS Estimates for FirstService Decreased by Raymond James

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FirstService in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$253.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$193.77 and a 1-year high of C$278.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$262.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$252.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstService

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 1,600 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.75, for a total transaction of C$420,400.00. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$268.69, for a total transaction of C$53,738.00. Insiders sold 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

