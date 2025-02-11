Q2 Earnings Estimate for Valvoline Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of VVV opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $395,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,240. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after purchasing an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

