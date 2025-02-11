Q2 Earnings Forecast for EPM Issued By Northland Capmk

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Evolution Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.10 million, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.87. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

Featured Articles

