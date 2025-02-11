Q2 EPS Estimates for FirstService Decreased by William Blair

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSV opened at $177.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.09. FirstService has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 486.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after buying an additional 389,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 63,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstService by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.