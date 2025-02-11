Q2 EPS Estimates for Okta Boosted by Capital One Financial

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Okta in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Okta alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Okta from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Okta Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $97.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.03, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,437. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $130,862.96. The trade was a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 978,168 shares of company stock worth $84,758,269. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 105.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.