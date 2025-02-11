Q3 EPS Forecast for Illinois Tool Works Boosted by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $257.56 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,321,000 after acquiring an additional 398,676 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.