Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Receives $29.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Q32 Bio from $80.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Q32 Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Q32 Bio from $64.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTTB. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QTTB stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Q32 Bio has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

