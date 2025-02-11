Q4 Earnings Forecast for ATS Issued By Cormark (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for ATS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

ATS Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATS stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. ATS has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 28.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 125.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.