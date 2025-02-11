Q4 Earnings Forecast for PAA Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PAA opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 135.71%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

