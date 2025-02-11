Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 16,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 90,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62.
Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.
