QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $29.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QNST. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 7,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $162,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,498.63. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,674 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 39.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 127,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 76,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

