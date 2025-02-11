Rapid7 (RPD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $212.23 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $61.88.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RPD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,249.22. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.