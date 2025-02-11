Raymond James Comments on Gold Royalty Q1 Earnings

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GROY opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $246.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,112,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 668,784 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,753,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 90,323 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 39.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 779,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 219,351 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.