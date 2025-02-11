Raymond James Decreases Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Barrick Gold to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.38.

Shares of ABX opened at C$24.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin bought 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,645.87. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 85,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,135,291.53. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

