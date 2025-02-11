Raymond James Has Negative Outlook of Ero Copper Q3 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.92.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE ERO opened at C$19.88 on Monday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$18.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -76.46, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.