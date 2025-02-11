Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

RJF stock opened at $162.32 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at $47,364,303. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $198,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,730.03. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

