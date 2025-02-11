Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $143.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,977.84. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $108,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 29.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,502,000 after acquiring an additional 479,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after acquiring an additional 214,097 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $22,925,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $21,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

