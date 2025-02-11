Reddit (RDDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $405.06 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $224.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.38. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $1,763,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,110,614.50. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,797,782.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at $261,642,377.21. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,357 shares of company stock valued at $41,121,108 in the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDDT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reddit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $99.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital cut Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.