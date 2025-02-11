Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

