Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $228.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.31.
RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE:RGA opened at $200.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.93. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day moving average is $217.40.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reinsurance Group of America
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is a support level?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.