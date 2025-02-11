Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SKWD FY2024 Earnings

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $48.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3,103.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,404,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 1,630 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $79,967.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,682,197.26. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $25,580.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,025.10. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,866. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

