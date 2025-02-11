Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $5,645,816.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,211.83. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,161,169. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

