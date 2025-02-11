Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Amedisys worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.5% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,976,000 after acquiring an additional 97,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11,621.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 558,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,679,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 487,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

